Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SRAD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 137,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,692,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

