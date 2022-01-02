SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.88.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $142.35 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average is $133.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

