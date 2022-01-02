SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 3,334.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000.

NYSEARCA POCT opened at $30.45 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.

