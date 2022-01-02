SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,924,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Pfizer by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 42,957 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1,019.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 731,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 666,477 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $331.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

