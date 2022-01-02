SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in shares of FedEx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $258.64 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.94 and a 200-day moving average of $258.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.