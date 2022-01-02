SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $414.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

