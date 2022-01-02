SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 60.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $163.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

