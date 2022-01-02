SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.60. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

