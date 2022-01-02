ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 754,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,502,150,000 after buying an additional 371,393 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,334.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,459.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3,439.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

