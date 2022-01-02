Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,819 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Lannett worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $77,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth $57,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 87.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE LCI opened at $1.62 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

