Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $15.71 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 529,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

