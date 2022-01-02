Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $9.68 Million Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Qurate Retail worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

