Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $36,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $170.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.58.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.