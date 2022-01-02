Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 3,760 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 4.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $74,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $104.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.