Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $159.77 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

