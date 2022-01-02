State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 11,733 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,465 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.8% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 392,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 172,943 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,213,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $826,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,516 shares of company stock worth $3,983,680. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

