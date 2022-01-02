State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,240 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Truist dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,563 shares of company stock worth $3,334,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

