State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 19.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth $219,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.40 million, a P/E ratio of 515.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

