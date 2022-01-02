State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.34 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth $1,292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $1,442,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 76,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

NYSE AZEK opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 1.38. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

