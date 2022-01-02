State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ODP were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in ODP by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ODP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ODP had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $569,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,351,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,275 shares of company stock worth $2,258,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

