State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 304,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 77,975 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 51.3% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 29.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $5,960,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,236,305 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IBP opened at $139.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.98 and a 200 day moving average of $123.14. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.36 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

IBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

