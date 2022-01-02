State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,609 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTST stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $907.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 470.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

