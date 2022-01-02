Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.14

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 45805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$80.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50.

Steppe Gold Company Profile (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.