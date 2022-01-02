Storj Price Reaches $1.93 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Storj has a total market cap of $679.84 million and approximately $84.92 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $1.93 or 0.00004086 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 352,314,680 coins. The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

