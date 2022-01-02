Stream Protocol Trading 54.4% Lower This Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 54.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,712,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

