SuperLauncher Achieves Market Cap of $8.74 Million (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00004169 BTC on exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $8.74 million and $286,113.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.21 or 0.07968204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,642.98 or 0.99949573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007637 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,585 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.