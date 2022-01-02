Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $87.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Shares of SSREY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.78. 8,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.