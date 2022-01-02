Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as €130.25 ($148.01) and last traded at €130.30 ($148.07). Approximately 95,706 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €130.55 ($148.35).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.82.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

