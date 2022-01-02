TaaS One Day Trading Volume Hits $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00046542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005240 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

