Tachyon Protocol Price Tops $0.0714 on Major Exchanges (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Tachyon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00094443 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Coin Profile

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

