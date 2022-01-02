Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,864 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.90. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

