Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $222.69 on Thursday. Teleperformance has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $229.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.68 and a 200-day moving average of $209.30.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

