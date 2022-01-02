Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

TENB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,667 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Tenable by 39.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 24.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

