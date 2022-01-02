Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce sales of $58.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.12 million and the highest is $59.90 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $220.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.29. 245,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,445. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.60. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.