Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,696.10 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,914.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,773.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

