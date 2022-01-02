The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.82 Billion

Analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to post $17.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 billion and the highest is $19.26 billion. Boeing posted sales of $15.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $65.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.49 billion to $66.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.17 billion to $91.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

NYSE BA opened at $201.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.09.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Boeing by 110.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 7,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 12.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

