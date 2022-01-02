The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,811 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $606,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,267,428 shares of company stock valued at $103,209,568. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

