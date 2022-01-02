The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

CLX stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.