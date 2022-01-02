The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.87

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.87 and traded as low as $5.53. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 10,212 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $212,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $351,833.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,421 shares of company stock valued at $568,319 in the last three months. 9.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.