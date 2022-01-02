The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

MTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 29.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $102,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTW traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 214,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 2.26. Manitowoc has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

