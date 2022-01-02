The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 56.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TKR opened at $69.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. The Timken Company has a one year low of $62.96 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

