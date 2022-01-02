The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 2.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Argus lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

TJX opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

