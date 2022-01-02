THEKEY Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $244,439.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3,195.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

