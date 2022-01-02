Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 17,250 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.