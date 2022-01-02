Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 73,623 Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 44.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Kirkland’s were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after acquiring an additional 646,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after acquiring an additional 240,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 108,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 2,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,724 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $14.93 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $192.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Kirkland’s Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

