Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.70 Million Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Extreme Networks worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 372,007 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EXTR. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

