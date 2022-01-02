Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PPL by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 9.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 13.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

