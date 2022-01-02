Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,897 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.22% of Cactus worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cactus in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of WHD opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $115.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

