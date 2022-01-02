Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $305.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

