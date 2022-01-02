Tiger King (TKING) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $366,259.00

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tiger King has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $366,259.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00063320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.53 or 0.08041263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00075831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,055.92 or 0.99983072 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 604,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

